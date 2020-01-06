ORIX USA Creates Top-Tier Commercial Real Estate Lender with Acquisition of Hunt Real Estate Capital

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ORIX Corporation USA (ORIX USA), the U.S. and Latin America business hub for Tokyo-based ORIX Corporation (ORIX), announced today that it completed the acquisition of Hunt Real Estate Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of Hunt Companies, Inc. ORIX USA will combine Hunt Real Estate Capital with its two ORIX Real Estate Capital brands, Lancaster Pollard and RED Capital Group, to form a full-service entity with the goal of emerging as a top-tier national commercial real estate lender.





“The combined organization will possess the capital, national presence, servicing capability, and range of debt and investment solutions to address the needs of the entire commercial real estate community more flexibly than traditional banks and other lenders,” said Terry Suzuki, ORIX USA President and CEO.

The newly created company will be led by industry veteran James P. Flynn, Hunt Real Estate Capital’s President and Chief Investment Officer. Together, the annual transaction production for Hunt Real Estate Capital and ORIX Real Estate Capital exceeded $9 billion in 2019 with a combined servicing portfolio of more than $40 billion.

“This is an exciting opportunity to create a premier commercial real estate finance platform with a national reach,” Flynn said. “The combined company will benefit from our complementary talents and expertise, our shared culture of high-quality service and our extensive base of loyal clients.”

“ORIX USA will integrate these three companies into a single business unit over the next several months with the ability to provide diverse capital products and solutions for our customers and partners,” Jerry Abrahams, Chief Executive Officer for ORIX Commercial Mortgage Servicing Group said. “We are bringing together the talent of these organizations and are confident that this new business entity is poised for growth and leadership across the commercial real estate space.”

ORIX Corporation USA (ORIX USA)

Since 1981, ORIX USA has provided innovative capital solutions that clients need to propel their business to the next level. ORIX USA and its subsidiaries — Boston Financial Investment Management, ORIX Real Estate Capital (the combined company of RED Capital Group and Lancaster Pollard), NXT Capital, Mariner Investment Group, RB Capital and ORIX Capital Partners—include a team of more than 1,000 employees spanning more than 30 offices across the U.S. and Brazil. ORIX USA and its family of companies have $64 billion of assets under management, administration and servicing (including more than $9 billion held by the company and its subsidiaries).* Its parent company, ORIX Corporation, is a publicly owned international financial services company with operations in 37 countries and regions worldwide. ORIX Corporation is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (8591) and New York Stock Exchange (IX). For more information, visit orix.com.

*All figures are as of March 2019.

Hunt Real Estate Capital

Hunt Real Estate Capital, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a leader in financing commercial real estate throughout the U.S. The Company finances all types of commercial real estate: multifamily properties (including small balance), affordable housing, office, retail, manufactured housing, healthcare/senior living, industrial and self-storage facilities. It offers Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and FHA in addition to its own proprietary loan products. Since its inception, the Company has structured more than $30.6 billion of loans and today maintains a servicing portfolio of more than $16.3 billion. Headquartered in New York, Hunt Real Estate Capital has over 270 professionals in 25 locations throughout the U.S. For more information, visit huntrealestatecapital.com.

ORIX Real Estate Capital

ORIX Real Estate Capital (OREC), the combined company of RED Capital Group and Lancaster Pollard, provides specialized capital solutions for multifamily, affordable, seniors and health care real estate together with its affiliated companies. The OREC companies have financed approximately $100 billion in total transaction amount and originate $6 billion annually, with a servicing portfolio of $25 billion. OREC is a Fannie Mae DUS®, Map- and Lean-Approved FHA, and Freddie Mac OptigoSM Small Balance lender. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company has approximately 330 employees in offices nationwide. ORIX Real Estate Capital is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, which provides investment capital and asset management services to clients in the corporate, real estate and municipal finance sectors. For more information, visit orixrealestatecapital.com.

