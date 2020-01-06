Moen at CES 2020: Revolutionizing the Way Consumers Connect with Water

Smart Technologies and Innovative Partnerships Changing How People Experience, and Think About, Water in Their Homes





NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–We’re at the dawn of a new age in which we have more control over where, when and how we experience water in our homes each day — and one company is leading the way. Moen, a business founded on innovation eighty years ago, is redefining its industry with offerings that not only look beautiful in any home, but respond more intuitively, are more personalized, and enhance every interaction with water.

“Moen is revolutionizing how consumers think about the water in their homes,” said Mark-Hans Richer, senior vice president, chief marketing and innovation officer, Fortune Brands Global Plumbing Group. “This year, we’re leading the industry to new places – all to enhance people’s experiences with water, while enabling them to control and conserve it without sacrifice. Consumers have never had this kind of power before, and we’re excited to be the ones giving it to them.”

The Smart Water Home of the Future – Today:

Meet the Moen Network : This new whole-home smart water ecosystem features voice-activated, app-based technology that was first used in the U by Moen™ Smart Shower. Now it’s available across a full line of smart home products – including kitchen and bath fixtures, as well as a best-in-class home water monitoring security system.

This line of smart kitchen faucets provides the extra set of hands everyone needs in the kitchen. Offering useful benefits – like precise measurements, exact temperatures and unlimited personalized presets – and voice-activation technology, homeowners can utilize multiple new methods to activate their faucet to simplify everyday tasks at the sink. Enhanced Security with Flo by Moen ™ Smart Water Detector : The Flo by Moen System, comprised of the all-new Smart Water Detector and the Smart Water Shutoff, offers peace of mind and puts users in control over their water supply system to help detect and prevent leaks, as well as monitor water usage, all from the convenience of their smartphone. The shutoff valve connects to the home’s main water supply line to proactively monitor the integrity of the home’s entire water supply system. If an abnormality is sensed or a leak is detected, the device will alert the homeowner via a notification through the corresponding Flo by Moen and Moen smartphone apps. The system can be set to automatically shut off the home’s water to help prevent potentially catastrophic damage. And now for greater water security, Moen is launching the new Flo by Moen Smart Water Detector, which enables users to identify not only when but also where water may be leaking in their home to inhibit any possible damage. Users simply place the discreet 3.5” sensor where they see a risk, such as the basement, laundry room, attic or other areas in the home that are susceptible to water damage by environmental factors or fixture malfunctions. If the Smart Water Detector senses the presence of water, freezing temperatures or high humidity, it will alert users through a push notification in the smartphone apps. Homeowners can use and connect multiple detectors within their home and if they also have the Smart Water Shutoff, a leak sensed by the Smart Water Detector can automatically trigger the shut-off feature to protect the home from water damage. The Smart Water Detector works in conjunction with or independently from the Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff, giving consumers the opportunity to achieve smart home water at any reasonable budget.

“This is just the beginning,” said Richer. “This year, we’ve expanded our strategic partnerships to bring more consumers innovative solutions that enhance the showering experience, help conserve water, and transform routine tasks into spa-like encounters.”

CES 2020

Stop by booth #43119 (Sands, Halls A-D) at CES 2020 from January 7-10 to experience what’s new with Moen and to see the products in action. They also will be on display at CES Unveiled at Mandalay Bay on January 5 and at Pepcom Digital Experience! at The Mirage on January 6.

For more information about new products from Moen, visit moen.com or call 1-800-BUY-MOEN (1-800-289-6636).

ABOUT MOEN

As the #1 consumer faucet brand in North America, Moen offers a diverse selection of thoughtfully designed kitchen and bath faucets, showerheads, accessories, bath safety products, kitchen sinks and garbage disposals for residential applications – delivering meaningful innovation, useful features, on-trend styling and lasting value. In addition, Moen ® Commercial offers superior-performing products that can deliver lower lifetime costs for today’s facilities.

Moen is part of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), which creates products and services that help fulfill the dreams of homeowners and help people feel more secure. Moen anchors the Global Plumbing Group (GPG), which also includes several brands under the House of Rohl® including Perrin & Rowe®, ROHL®, Riobel®, Shaws® and Victoria + Albert®. Its other segments include Master Lock® and Sentry® Safe security products, MasterBrand Cabinets® and Therma-Tru® entry door systems. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index. For more information, please visit www.FBHS.com.

