Kwikset Introduces Halo™ Touch Wi-Fi Smart Lock at CES 2020

Leading Residential Lock Manufacturer Expands Smart Home Line with Fingerprint Enabled Lock

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Kwikset® brand of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. – Hardware & Home Improvement Division, adds to its family of Wi-Fi enabled Smart Locks with its latest addition, Halo™ Touch Wi-Fi Smart lock. Using the latest technology to create a convenient and secure smart home experience, Halo Touch Smart Lock provides homeowners access to their home via fingerprint. Kwikset is showcasing Halo Touch for the very first time, alongside its previously launched Halo Smart Locks, in its booth during CES, January 7-10 (#41142, CES Tech West | Sands Expo, Level 2 Halls A-D).

Halo Touch Smart Lock comes with the ability to program and store up to 100 fingerprints (50 users), ensuring all family and household members can access the home with one-touch fingerprint locking and unlocking. In addition, through the Kwikset app, homeowners can remotely monitor and control their Halo Touch Smart Locks from anywhere in the world while connected to the Internet. Like its predecessor, Halo, the brand’s first foray into Wi-Fi enabled smart locks, Halo Touch will connect directly to homeowners’ existing Wi-Fi network and smartphone to create a simple, secure smart home, without the need for a third-party hub, panel or subscription service.

Why Choose Halo Touch:

Installation and set-up designed to be easy.



All Halo Smart Locks are DIY-friendly, so homeowners can easily install the lock themselves. Set-up requires a Wi-Fi network and the Kwikset mobile app, available for free download from compatible smartphone app marketplaces, such as the Apple App Store or Google PlayStore.

All Halo Smart Locks are DIY-friendly, so homeowners can easily install the lock themselves. Set-up requires a Wi-Fi network and the Kwikset mobile app, available for free download from compatible smartphone app marketplaces, such as the Apple App Store or Google PlayStore. Convenience at your fingertip.



Halo Touch provides homeowners one-touch access to their home. With the intuitive Kwikset app, they are given more control over their front door security, allowing them to operate, manage and monitor their locks through their smartphones using the app from anywhere there’s an Internet connection. With the ability to lock and unlock, manage user codes, view lock activity, receive lock notifications and much more, Halo Touch brings the ultimate in security and convenience to one’s fingertips.

Halo Touch provides homeowners one-touch access to their home. With the intuitive Kwikset app, they are given more control over their front door security, allowing them to operate, manage and monitor their locks through their smartphones using the app from anywhere there’s an Internet connection. With the ability to lock and unlock, manage user codes, view lock activity, receive lock notifications and much more, Halo Touch brings the ultimate in security and convenience to one’s fingertips. Advanced security with Kwikset Halo Touch.



Homeowners can have peace of mind knowing that fingerprints are stored locally at each lock, not in the cloud. All Halo Touch Smart Locks feature the latest patented SmartKey Security™, protecting against common and forced entry break-in methods like lock picking, lock bumping and torque attacks. SmartKey Security also allows homeowners to re-key their locks quickly and easily; rendering lost, loaned or unreturned keys useless.

Homeowners can have peace of mind knowing that fingerprints are stored locally at each lock, not in the cloud. All Halo Touch Smart Locks feature the latest patented SmartKey Security™, protecting against common and forced entry break-in methods like lock picking, lock bumping and torque attacks. SmartKey Security also allows homeowners to re-key their locks quickly and easily; rendering lost, loaned or unreturned keys useless. Home Automation.



Halo Touch features voice assistant integration as it works with Google Home Assistant and Amazon Alexa through voice commands.

Halo Touch features voice assistant integration as it works with Google Home Assistant and Amazon Alexa through voice commands. Superior Performance Standards.



Halo is BHMA Certified to Grade AAA, meaning it meets the highest certified residential grade performance standards for builder’s hardware as certified by the Builders Hardware Manufacturers Association (BHMA), the only organization accredited by the America National Standards Institute (ANSI). These standards ensure the quality and durability of locksets through a series of operational and security tests.

“Building upon the technological advances with the original Halo Wi-Fi-enabled Smart Locks, Kwikset once again is at the forefront of security technology with Halo Touch,” says Ali Atash, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Kwikset, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. – Hardware & Home Improvement Division. “With the introduction of Halo Touch, Kwikset continues to reinforce our commitment to creating residential security solutions for our customers.”

The Halo Touch Wi-Fi Smart Lock will be available for purchase in 2020 for $249 MSRP at HomeDepot.com, Lowes.com, Amazon.com and Build.com. The new Smart Locks will launch in traditional and contemporary styling with three finish options, Satin Nickel, Venetian Bronze (traditional only) and Iron Black (contemporary only).

“Homeowners have many options for their home security needs,” says Atash. “With Halo Touch, we are providing consumers with the greatest in fingerprint unlocking technology while building on our industry expertise of Wi-Fi enabled smart locks.”

CES attendees can view Halo, Halo Touch and other cutting-edge home security technology at the Kwikset CES booth (#41142, CES Tech West | Sands Expo, Level 2 Halls A-D). For more information on Halo Smart Locks, please go to www.kwikset.com/halo-touch, or visit http://kwiksetpresskit.com to find media materials, images and request product.

About Kwikset

Kwikset is the leading residential lock manufacturer, making homeowners feel safe since 1946. Kwikset works hard to understand the world you live in, so that we can do everything we can to protect it. The company’s unwavering commitment to meeting homeowners’ needs has inspired its innovative lock portfolio that includes patented SmartKey Security™ deadbolts, patented SecureScreen™ touchscreen locks, keyless entry combination locks, connected home technology, Bluetooth-enabled Aura™, Wi-Fi enabled Halo™, door hardware with Microban® antimicrobial product protection and a wide variety of styles and finishes. Our interior and exterior door products provide customers with the quality, technology, durability and style they want while guaranteeing the highest level of security. Headquartered in Orange County, Calif., Kwikset is part of the Hardware & Home Improvement (HHI) division of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB). Kwikset products are sold online and through retailers and distributors throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australia. Visit us at www.kwikset.com and https://kwiksetpresskit.com.

Contacts

Liz Rigolosi



Lippe Taylor



lrigolosi@lippetaylor.com