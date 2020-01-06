JBL® Expands True Wireless Headphone Line-up, Built for Every Adventure and Lifestyle

JBL leads the pack with more options to its true wireless roster – all built with JBL sound, comfort fit and a trend-setting design

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CES 2020–No wires? No problem. JBL continues to elevate its true wireless headphones portfolio by adding two more options to its existing lineup. Whether it’s window shopping on city streets, commuting into the office, or sweating it out in the gym – JBL has a true wireless option for every lifestyle.





The JBL LIVE 300TWS is the latest addition to the JBL LIVE Series. From over-ear to in-ear, all headphones in the series offer JBL’s Signature Sound, and a sleek, contemporary look. With the IPX5 water-resistant feature and true legendary sound, it allows users to live free from wires and have an epic listening experience, without the worry of sweat or rain. Perfect for anyone on-the-go, the JBL LIVE 300TWS has a built-in dual microphone for calls and 20+ hours of combined playback time with a compact charging case.

Along with the rest of the LIVE Series, the JBL LIVE 300TWS has The Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice services built-in, as well as Ambient Aware and TalkThru technologies. With TalkThru, the sound is lowered, and speech is amplified with a touch of an earbud making it easy to chat with friends without removing either earbud. In Ambient Aware mode, listeners can hear background noise, so they are always aware of their surroundings.

The JBL LIVE 300TWS will be available on JBL.com for purchase in Spring 2020 for $149.95 in four color options – Triple Black, Glacier White, Thunder Purple, and Petroleum Navy.

Features of the JBL LIVE 300TWS:

JBL Signature Sound

TalkThru and Ambient Aware sound control technologies

My JBL Headphones App for added personalization and ease to activate the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa; find “My buds” feature, EQ customization and configure touch controls

Up to 6 hours of music playback in the buds, and an additional 14 hours in the charging case for 20 combined hours

IPX5 sweatproof and water-resistant

Hands-free stereo calls

Ergonomic fit and design

Type-C charging with 10-minute speed charging capabilities for 1 full hour of battery life

The JBL TUNE headphone line continues to grow with the addition of the JBL TUNE 220TWS. The JBL TUNE 220TWS features heart thumping JBL Pure Bass Sound with its 12.5 mm driver and easy access to the native voice assistant on a user’s device, making it perfect for any busy lifestyle. Compatible with Android and iOS, everyone will be able to enjoy the innovative technology. Plus, with its hands-free stereo calling capabilities, users will never miss an important call.

To ensure an optimal listening experience throughout the entire workday, subway ride, or weekend getaway, the JBL TUNE 220TWS is engineered with an ergonomic design for all day comfort and offer 19 hours of combined playback time with its matching charging case.

These headphones also have a sleek, modern look made to complement any fashion trend with availability in six metallic finishes- Triple Black, Ocean Blue, Pure White, Sage Green, Dusty Pink, and Stone Gray.

The JBL TUNE 220TWS will be available on JBL.com for purchase starting early Spring 2020 for $99.95.

Features of the JBL TUNE 220TWS:

JBL Pure Bass Sound

Ergonomic fit earbuds

19 hours of combined playback time

Compact 16-hour charging case and Speed Charge capabilities

Premium material and metallic finish

Easily connect to devices’ native voice assistant like The Google Assistant or Siri

Hands-Free Stereo Calls

HARMAN at CES 2020



Visit the HARMAN showcase during CES 2020 for demonstrations of the company’s latest technology and products from all divisions. The HARMAN experience showcase is located at the Hard Rock Hotel. Follow HARMAN online during CES 2020.

ABOUT JBL



JBL creates the amazing sound that shapes life’s most epic moments. From iconic events like Woodstock and concerts at Madison Square Garden, to games at Yankee Stadium and weekend road trips, JBL elevates listeners’ experiences with award-winning audio that lets them make the most of every moment. With unmatched professional credentials and over 70 years of delivering industry leading innovation, JBL is the authority in engineering superior sound.

ABOUT HARMAN



HARMAN International (harman.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co, LTD., designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics.

© 2020 HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated. All rights reserved. Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson are trademarks of HARMAN International Industries, Incorporated, registered in the United States and/or other countries. AKG is a trademark of AKG Acoustics GmbH, registered in the United States and/or other countries. Features, specifications, and appearance are subject to change without notice.

