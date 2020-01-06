DRY Soda Company Partners With Seattle Restaurants to Offer Premium, Non-Alcoholic Libations in Celebration of Dry January

Local Non-alcoholic Beverage Pioneer Increases Access to Premium, Booze-free Beverages on Restaurant Menus Across Seattle

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DRY–In celebration of Dry January, in which people cut out alcohol for the entire month to reset and refresh their intentions for the coming year, DRY Soda Company, creator of beautifully-flavored, lightly-sweet non-alcoholic beverages, has partnered with a collection of Seattle’s most prestigious restaurants to ensure guests have access to sophisticated alternatives to cocktails and wine to sip on during their meals.

According to Nielsen, about half of U.S. adults – and two-thirds of those aged 21 to 34 – say they’re trying to drink less. Every year during Dry January, millions of people across the United States and the UK cut out alcohol for a variety of reasons, including for health, more genuine social connection and to foster deeper relationships. In honor and support of Dry January, all Seattle restaurants partnering with DRY are adding one to two zero-proof craft cocktails to their menus, one of which will feature DRY Sparkling botanical bubbly as a mixer.

“Restaurant guests who aren’t drinking often feel left out as the majority of drink menus focus on wines, beers, spirits and cocktails – with very few, if any, booze-free options,” said Sharelle Klaus, founder and CEO of DRY. “As a sober curious advocate and ally born and bred in Seattle, we have joined forces with some of Seattle’s most popular restaurants to bring non-alcoholic libations to menus across the city to ensure that the growing group of people who aren’t drinking have elegant, premium beverage options to pair with their meals.”

To make the partnership possible, DRY has teamed up with Columbia Distributing to facilitate the delivery of the DRY Sparkling product donation to each restaurant. Participating restaurants include those in Tom Douglas Seattle Kitchen and Ethan Stowell Restaurant Group, Inc. as well as many others. The full list of restaurants includes:

Maslow’s By Farestart

Farestart

Giddy Up Burgers

Heartwood Provisions

Cortina

Staple & Fancy

How To Cook A Wolf

Tavolata – Capital Hill & Belltown

Etta’s

Seatown Market Diner

Serious Pie – Downtown & South Lake Union

Dahlia Lounge

Lola

Palace Kitchen

Cantina Lena

Carlile Room

Brave Horse Tavern

Cuoco

Jimmy’s On First

Archipelago

Unicorn

The Ballard Loft

Available in eight culinary-inspired flavors like Lavender, Ginger, Vanilla, Fuji Apple and Cucumber, DRY Sparkling is crafted with just four ingredients and is inspired by the real flavors of fruit, herbs and spices. Founded by 2005 Sharelle Klaus, who believes that every party, bar and restaurant should be working to improve how they serve, host and toast those who choose to not drink alcohol, DRY Sparkling was crafted to be worthy of meal pairing and premium non-alcoholic mixology. Easy to sip solo or mix into a zero-proof cocktail, all flavors are Non-GMO Project Veriﬁed, caffeine-free, gluten-free, OU Kosher and sodium-free, with only 45-70 calories per 12-ounce serving and about half the sugar and calories of sodas and juices. DRY Sparkling is available in over 10,000 specialty, natural and traditional grocers, restaurants and bars nationwide, including Kroger, Safeway, Ralph’s, Raley’s, Fry’s, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, QFC, Giant-Carlisle, Shnuck’s, HEB and many more, as well as online at Amazon.com.

To learn more about DRY, please visit www.drysoda.com. To learn more about Columbia Distributing, please visit www.coldist.com.

About DRY Soda Company

DRY creates beautifully-flavored, lightly-sweet non-alcoholic beverages made with just a handful of ingredients. Founded in Seattle in 2005 by mother of four Sharelle Klaus, DRY Sparkling’s botanical bubbly was created to be an exciting, refreshing and sophisticated beverage that tastes great, looks perfect in a party setting, and feels as elegant as a cocktail or glass of wine – so everyone, even those who aren’t drinking, can enjoy the party and feel celebrated. The DRY Sparkling line features eight non-alcoholic, culinary-inspired flavors that are sweetened with a touch of cane sugar and available in 12-ounce glass bottles, slim 12-ounce cans, four-packs and seasonal 750-mL Celebration bottles. DRY Sparkling is sold in thousands of retail stores, restaurants and cafes across North America. For more information about DRY, please visit www.drysoda.com.

About Columbia Distributing

Since 1935, Columbia Distributing has helped build some of the best-known brands in the beverage business. Today Columbia Distributing and its 3,000+ employees service over 22,000 retail customers covering more than 171,000 square miles in Oregon, Washington and California. Columbia’s success is based on the deep-rooted tradition of delivering quality products, timely service and a genuine concern for customers’ needs. This is achieved by providing ongoing, sustainable opportunities and growth for its employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities. For more information on Columbia Distributing, including employment opportunities, please visit www.coldist.com.

Contacts

Megan Busch



Rachel Kay Public Relations



meganb@rkpr.net

858.229.1195