Array by Hampton Launches Revive Connected Deadbolt for Apartment Dwellers

New Deadbolt Works With Array Home Security App and Existing Hardware to Help Establish a “Smart Apartment”

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Android—CES 2020, The Array By Hampton® suite of smart home products will add a new deadbolt designed to help renters establish their own “smart apartment.” The new Array By Hampton Revive™ Connected Deadbolt provides advanced smart door lock technology to residents who must keep their existing exterior deadbolts in place and use their landlord’s traditional, metal keys.





The Revive deadbolt adds the “smart home” features found in the traditional Array By Hampton Connected Lock, easily and quickly installing onto the interior side of a renter’s existing door hardware. Revive offers secure Wi-Fi® connectibility (with no hubs to buy), voice assistant functionality, and connection into the powerful Array By Hampton smart home app.

Through the Array® app for iOS and Android users, renters can control a number of features in the Revive connected deadbolt:

Lock and unlock the deadbolt remotely;

Activate geofencing to allow owners to lock or unlock the door when approaching or leaving home;

Check lock status and usage;

Share and schedule access with guests via e-Codes;

Receive alerts and notifications.

Hampton Products will be introducing additional Array By Hampton home security, lighting, power and electronics items at CES 2020 – all controlled through the single Array By Hampton app – that will enable renters to install and control a variety of “smart home” elements in their rental homes.

Revive is compatible with most standard deadbolt brands, is easy to install and remove to take to a user’s next home, and operates using four AA batteries (included). Revive will be offered in satin nickel, Tuscan Bronze® and polished chrome finishes when launched in fall 2020. All Array By Hampton smart products work with Amazon Echo, Google Assistant™, Siri® and Apple® widget, in addition to the Array app.

For more information on new reveals from Hampton Products at CES 2020, please visit arraylock.com.

About Hampton Products

Hampton Products, based in Foothill Ranch, California, is a leading innovator of security hardware products and a trusted leader in security, dedicated to serving consumers with secure products and solutions that are easy to install and easy to use. The company has sold more than 1.5 billion door locks, padlocks, door hardware and security lights since 1990 under the Brink’s®, Hampton®, Mountain Security®, Wright Products®, ACE Hardware and other security brand names. Visit BuyHampton.com for more information.

