Accell Announces New Product Lineup for 2020

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Accell–Accell, a provider of innovative power products and enhanced connectivity solutions, is continuing to innovate in 2020 with new IT and power solutions due to arrive in Q1. These will include the Driverless Dock, Power Dot Office and Power Dot Wall Charger.

“Accell has been producing innovative power and connectivity solutions for many years based on the needs of our customers, and we are confident our new lineup for 2020 will enhance the lives of consumers and businesses alike,” stated Tenny Sin, vice president of sales and marketing, Accell. “As the first company to market a Driverless Dock, Accell continues to push the envelope and take the user experience to the next level. With the introduction of our new products, we are proud to help our customers start the new year off right.”

Accell’s new Driverless Dock K31G2-001B boasts versatility and ease-of-use when docking for mobile computers and devices and is ideal for various settings, including the office, home, conference room or education setting. The optional built-in driver allows extended viewing across multiple monitors and is compatible with a wide range of operating systems, including Microsoft Windows, MacOS, Android OS (update in 03/2020) and Chrome OS (update in Q3/2020). Users can connect it to all modern laptops and compatible smartphones with the included USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A cables. The Driverless Dock will be available with an MSRP of $179.99. Additional product features include:

USB 3.1 Gen 2 – Fast 10 Gbps data transfer rate, doubling the speed from USB 3.0

4K Ultra HD – More pixels for sharper and engaging pictures

Ports include: Two HDMI, Three USB-A, One Ethernet and One Audio I/O

Easy to use – Move from MS Windows to MAC OS and back – Plug and Play; no tech support needed for installation or configuration

Portable – 11 x 3.8 x 0.9” and less than 1 lb.

Dual Display Support – Increased productivity by extending displays for multitask-heavy roles; 4K video on one screen with second screen at 1080p

International Power Supply – Autosensing 110V/240V US power with EU adapter for use while traveling abroad

Also new, Accell’s Power Dot Office (8’ D080B-042 and 16’ D080B-043) is the ideal desktop power station for notebooks, smartphones and IoT devices, such as the Amazon Echo Dot (3 Gen) or Google Nest. The Power Dot Office features a center top compartment, convenient for placing an Echo Dot, Google Nest Mini or other device. Surrounding that compartment are four swivel surge protected AC outlets with 1080 Joule suppression, three USB-A and one USB-C charging ports. UL Certified and available with an 8’ or 16’ extended power cord with a flat-end plug, it is available for purchase on Amazon with an MSRP of $54.99 to $64.99.

Accell’s new Power Dot Wall Charger (D080B-046) allows users to easily mount an Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) and keep it powered. It delivers even more versatility with an outlet and two additional USB-A charging ports for phones, tablets or other USB devices. The Power Dot Wall Charger will be available for purchase with an MSRP of $21.99.

For more information about Accell’s new product lineup, please visit https://www.accellww.com

About ACCELL Corporation

Built on a customer-centric and technologically advanced foundation, Accell is focused on providing user friendly designs, quality products and bringing value to its customers. The company’s product lines span various categories, including innovative IT products, Accell Power products, enhanced connectivity solutions, and the AxFAST EVSE Electric Vehicle Charger family of products.

Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, Accell has global research and design teams, as well as manufacturing facilities in Mexico, Malaysia, and China. Its factories are certified to the ISO 9000 standard, and its state-of-the-art facility in Kunshan, China has earned QS-9000 and ISO-14000 certification. With a large group of dedicated scientists, design engineers, and experienced sales and marketing professionals, as well as a dedicated US based Support team, Accell is quickly becoming a world leader in delivering high-quality and affordable connectivity products.

For more information, please visit https://www.accellww.com and our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/AccellCables.

