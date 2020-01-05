BenjiLock By Hampton Launches First Connected Deadbolts Where Your Fingerprint – and More – Is the Key

BenjiLock Technology Combines with Hampton Door Hardware Security Expertise for Versions with Fingerprint, Code, Key, App, Geofencing and Voice Assistant Control

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Android–CES 2020–In a first for homeowners, Hampton Products has merged the innovative BenjiLock By Hampton® fingerprint-unlocking technology initially deployed in padlocks with hardware expertise learned from decades creating security solutions to create a new line of exterior deadbolts that use your fingerprint as a key.





Easy to install and program, BenjiLock By Hampton deadbolts combine convenience and high-end security for a versatile door lock that fits your preferences: Beyond fingerprints, users can unlock these deadbolts via app, user codes or traditional key.

The innovative deadbolt is being offered in two styles and three formats:

The BenjiLock By Hampton Livia™ Deadbolt is available in two formats – one with Connected Home capability for use with home Wi-Fi® (no smart hub needed), and a Non-Connected Home version for standalone applications including outbuildings, cabins, vacation rentals or areas with limited Wi-Fi resources.

The BenjiLock By Hampton Luca™ Deadbolt is a non-connected version that has been named a 2020 CES Innovation Award Honoree in the Smart Home product category.

All BenjiLock By Hampton Livia and Luca models feature a Grade 2 deadbolt that is pick-resistant, bump-resistant and drill-resistant. Powered by 4 AA Duracell batteries (included), the deadbolts can each store up to 10 fingerprints and 25 user codes for owners to provide home access to family and friends. A touch keypad with clearing code has been designed to randomize digits and minimize/remove use patterns.

The Connected Home deadbolt features the ability to control the lock via mobile device through the Array By Hampton® app with multi-point encrypted security between app, cloud and deadbolt, and also works with Amazon Echo, Google Assistant™, and Siri® and Apple® widget. The free Array By Hampton app enables owners to share user codes, set access times, get notifications when door is locked/unlocked, view activity logs and enable geofencing to activate the lock with a tap on a phone or tablet.

Available in Tuscan Bronze®, satin nickel and matte black, BenjiLock By Hampton Livia and Luca deadbolt prices range from $139 to $229.

For more information on new reveals from Hampton Products at CES 2020, please visit benjilock.com.

About Hampton Products

Hampton Products, based in Foothill Ranch, California, is a leading innovator of security hardware products and a trusted leader in security, dedicated to serving consumers with secure products and solutions that are easy to install and easy to use. The company has sold more than 1.5 billion door locks, padlocks, door hardware and security lights since 1990 under the Brink’s®, Hampton®, Mountain Security®, Wright Products®, ACE Hardware and other security brand names.

Contacts

Ron Antonette | 562-596-4466 | ron@rantonette.com

Jim Hughes | 323-397-7077 | jim@jim-hughes.net