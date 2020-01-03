The Future of Robotics Takes Center Stage with UBTECH at CES 2020

See the world’s most advanced robots for business and home, including Walker, AIMBOT, Cruzr, JIMU Robot, and more

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–From a humanoid robot butler that makes home life easier to fun and creative robot building kits that will inspire the next generation of STEM leaders, the future of robots will be on display with UBTECH at CES 2020. Located in Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall 2, Booth 26015, UBTECH will be showing its newest and most innovative robots, including the latest updates to Walker, the intelligent humanoid service robot that wowed audiences at last year’s CES, plus autonomous indoor monitoring robot AIMBOT, enterprise service robot Cruzr, and award-winning JIMU Robot kits for kids.

Walker, a finalist for the Best of CES 2019 award, will be back at CES 2020 with new capabilities and functionality improvements including faster motion performance, improved mobility interactions, and enhanced environmental perception. This year’s presentation will demonstrate Walker’s faster, human-like walking as well as yoga poses with dynamic stability showing its huge improvement in motion control. Walker will also demonstrate new abilities such as the ability to push a cart, draw pictures, and write characters, showing improved static balance with full-body compliance control. Visual servoing now allows Walker to perform more complex grasping actions such as pouring liquid into a cup, using smart environmental perception to adjust the grasping posture of its palms in real time.

Demos of Walker will run throughout CES 2020. All show attendees are invited to UBTECH’s Booth 26015 to see the robot’s newest capabilities on stage at the following demo times:

Tuesday, Jan. 7: 11:30am, 2:00pm, 4:00pm

11:30am, 2:00pm, 4:00pm Wednesday, Jan. 8: 10:00am, 11:30am, 2:00pm, 4:00pm

10:00am, 11:30am, 2:00pm, 4:00pm Thursday, Jan. 9: 10:00am, 11:30am, 2:00pm, 4:00pm

10:00am, 11:30am, 2:00pm, 4:00pm Friday, Jan. 10: 10:00am, 11:30am

Other robots on display in UBTECH’s Booth 26015 include:

AIMBOT, the autonomous indoor monitoring robot built for intelligent inspection, efficient inventory management, safety and security of data centers, and power distribution rooms. UBTECH is demoing AIMBOT in a data center environment built for CES 2020, showing how AIMBOT can actively monitor indicator lights on server racks, detect readings on digital instruments, assist with inventory management through RFID technology, and more.

Cruzr, the customizable, cloud-based, intelligent humanoid service robot designed for Retail 4.0, exhibitions, hotels, healthcare, finance, and other enterprise service scenarios. Cruzr is where service meets intelligence, creating value for businesses to better attend to their customers’ needs, while allowing human teams to focus on more complex issues requiring human interaction. At CES 2020, UBTECH is demoing Cruzr’s U-SLAM navigation and obstacle avoidance, multi-modal interaction, facial recognition, humanoid design, and more.

JIMU Robot, the award-winning robotic building block system that actively prepares kids for a world in which robotics and STEM knowledge will be essential, while packaging this learning into fun, creative play. Ready to test at the booth will be the new Mythical Series: FireBot Kit, Competitive Series: ChampBot Kit, and MeeBot 2.0 Kit, among others. JIMU Robot kits are sold at Amazon, Apple stores, Target, and other major retailers worldwide (pricing and specific kit availability varies).

JIMU PRO Mars Expedition Kit, a preview of a new and even more advanced line of robot building kits. This fun and inspiring robotic system allows children to create different types of multi-functional robots using modular parts that form an astronaut, a Mars rover vehicle, or a planetary base. Each robot is designed to inspire children’s imaginations about space exploration while giving them access to advanced, highly programmable technologies such as a new Artificial Intelligence system, a camera with powerful image recognition ability and first-person view, precision steering module, high-resolution LED screen, and more. UBTECH will release JIMU PRO Mars Expedition Kit later in 2020.

Please visit UBTECH to see these and many other robots at CES 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall 2, Booth 26015.

About UBTECH Robotics:

UBTECH Robotics is best known as a global industry leader in artificial intelligence and humanoid robotics, including groundbreaking robots such as Walker, AIMBOT, Cruzr, and Alpha Mini, as well as the award-winning JIMU Robot building kits designed to support STEM education in a fun, hands-on way. With world-class robots that are as powerful and helpful in business as they are friendly and inviting at home, UBTECH envisions a world where intelligent robots are integrated into the daily lives of everyone, creating a better way of life. For more information, visit www.ubtrobot.com and follow UBTECH on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube.

Contacts

UBTECH Robotics



Jeff Gordon



jeff.gordon@ubtrobot.com