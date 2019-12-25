    • News

    Turkcell Launched Turkey’s Email Provider: YaaniMail

    Posted on

    ISTANBUL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) today launched Turkey’s email provider YaaniMail. Developed in-house by the company’s R&D engineers, YaaniMail is available for users regardless of operators, country or devices – the service is also available for corporate customers. YaaniMail offers users advanced security features and data generated on the platform is securely stored at Turkcell’s data centers. The new email service provides customers an alternative to the provider’s global counterparts.

    Targeting 2 million registered users by the end of 2020, YaaniMail offers both mail and calendar services allowing customers to conveniently organize and get more done. The platform offers constant online support to all users, and Turkcell customers will access personal emails without consuming data. Corporate customers will benefit from the licensing fees in local currency and support from YaaniMail teams.

    “Providing the best customer experience to our users while keeping their data safe is our top priority”

    Emphasizing that Turkcell is embarked on creating Turkey’s technologies, “YaaniMail is part of a larger effort to ensure Turkey’s data is hosted in Turkey. We will offer YaaniMail through our broad digital services and solutions portfolio to other telecom operators in the world – helping them to become digital operators,” says Atac Tansug, Vice President of Digital Services and Solutions at Turkcell. “Providing the best customer experience to our users while keeping their data safe is our top priority. We will continue to enhance YaaniMail’s built-in smart features and user-friendly interface to offer the best available customer experience to our users.”

    Built on Turkcell’s strong and secure infrastructure, YaaniMail is integrated tightly with Turkcell’s cloud storage platform Lifebox and authentication service Fast Login that provides seamless and simple login experience. YaaniMail is available to download and access on iOS Store, Android Store and browsers.

    Contacts

    Ali Karakaya

    Turkcell Corporate Communications Manager

    ali.karakaya@turkcell.com.tr
    or

    Bugra Kaya

    Turkcell Corporate Communications Expert

    bugra.kaya@turkcell.com.tr

    You Might Also Like

    Video News

    Partner Sites

    IT Business Net
    http://www.ITBusinessNet.com

    Digital Producer Magazine
    http://www.DigitalProducer.com

    Digital Media Net Media Hub
    http://www.DigitalMediaNet.com

    Consumer Electronics Net
    http://www.ConsumerElectronicsNet.com

    Broadcast Newsroom
    http://www.BroadcastNewsroom.com

    Health Technology Net
    http://www.HealthTechnologyNet.com

    ByteSteam - Crypto & Blockchain
    http://www.ByteSteam.com

    Free Digital Stock Photos
    http://www.DigitalStockResources.com

    error: Content is protected !!