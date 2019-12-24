1-Day Course: Calculating Damages Resulting From Patent Infringement (San Diego, CA, United States – January 16, 2020) – ResearchAndMarkets.com
Patent assertion is a high stakes game. When tens or hundreds of millions of dollars are at stake, you must make the most powerful argument possible in seeking patent damages.
In addition to discussing a host of creative damages theories, this course will review basic tenets of patent infringement such as:
- Lost Profits
- Price Erosion
- Entire Market Value Rule
- FRAND Damages
- Apportionment
- The Analytical Method
- Market Spoilage
- The Georgia-Pacific Factors
- The 25% Rule
- Cost of Next Best Alternatives
- Running Royalties vs. Upfront Payments
- Cost of Designing Around
- Compulsory Licenses
- Anti-Trust Issues
This course will also discuss relevant court ruling such as:
- Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank International
- Octane Fitness v. ICON Health and Fitness
- Ericson v. Apple
- CSIRO v. Cisco Systems
- WesternGeco v. Ion Geophysical Corp.
- Prism v. Sprint
- Panduit v. Stahlin Bros. Fibre Works
- State Industries v. Mor-Flo Industries
- Summit 6 v. Samsung
- Uniloc v Microsoft
- Grain Processing v. American Maize Products
- Halo Electronics v. Pulse Electronics
- Exmark v. Briggs & Stratton
- Cornell University v. Hewlett-Packard
Course Length: 3.5 hours
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hulslg
