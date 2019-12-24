    • News

    1-Day Course: Calculating Damages Resulting From Patent Infringement (San Diego, CA, United States – January 16, 2020) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

    DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Calculating Damages Resulting From Patent Infringement” training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

    Patent assertion is a high stakes game. When tens or hundreds of millions of dollars are at stake, you must make the most powerful argument possible in seeking patent damages.

    In addition to discussing a host of creative damages theories, this course will review basic tenets of patent infringement such as:

    • Lost Profits
    • Price Erosion
    • Entire Market Value Rule
    • FRAND Damages
    • Apportionment
    • The Analytical Method
    • Market Spoilage
    • The Georgia-Pacific Factors
    • The 25% Rule
    • Cost of Next Best Alternatives
    • Running Royalties vs. Upfront Payments
    • Cost of Designing Around
    • Compulsory Licenses
    • Anti-Trust Issues

    This course will also discuss relevant court ruling such as:

    • Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank International
    • Octane Fitness v. ICON Health and Fitness
    • Ericson v. Apple
    • CSIRO v. Cisco Systems
    • WesternGeco v. Ion Geophysical Corp.
    • Prism v. Sprint
    • Panduit v. Stahlin Bros. Fibre Works
    • State Industries v. Mor-Flo Industries
    • Summit 6 v. Samsung
    • Uniloc v Microsoft
    • Grain Processing v. American Maize Products
    • Halo Electronics v. Pulse Electronics
    • Exmark v. Briggs & Stratton
    • Cornell University v. Hewlett-Packard

    Course Length: 3.5 hours

    For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hulslg

    Contacts

    ResearchAndMarkets.com

    Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

    press@researchandmarkets.com
    For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

    For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

    For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

