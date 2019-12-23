Ship.com Emerges From Stealth Mode for the Holidays

Single app reimagines package shipping from the phone, consolidates all retailer package tracking and thwarts porch pirates

Ship.com, an early-stage technology startup aiming to transform the way people track and ship their packages, has emerged from stealth mode as the first app for tracking, shipping, and sharing your packages. Ship.com socializes peer-to-peer shipments just as Venmo streamlined and socialized peer-to-peer payments. Ship.com centralizes all retailer tracking and delivery notifications in one app and offers package shipping from the phone with no address information required.

The startup provides users with an innovative app to centralize tracking and delivery notifications from all retailers including Amazon and Walmart; sharing delivery information with friends and family; and shipping using a phone, at home or work, with USPS, UPS or FedEx.

As online retailing continues its exponential growth and more people are shipping packages to friends and family, complexity around managing tracking information and package theft creates more stress and problems for consumers. Ship.com aims to capture the fun of online purchases and extend it to a centralized post-sales customer experience that simplifies the package delivery and shipping process.

Ship.com was developed by a team led by Founder and CEO Joseph DiSorbo, a serial entrepreneur focused on ecommerce and logistics. DiSorbo previously founded Webgistix Corporation, an ecommerce software and order fulfillment company for small online retailers to compete with large retailers like Amazon. Rakuten, the largest online retailer in Japan, acquired Webgistix in 2013.

“The package shipping and delivery process is full of hassles, risk and annoyances. There is no fun element to the process,” says DiSorbo. “Ship.com was created because we thought the shipping and delivery experience needed an overhaul to match the excitement of buying online.”

The answer, Ship.com believes, is a new kind of app—simple, fun, and social. Rather than relying on retailers to send tracking email updates or push notifications, Ship.com links to users’ Gmail shopping email (the account where emails with tracking numbers get buried) and puts that tracking information in one place regardless of the retailer or delivery company. This puts an end to the barrage of multiple apps, emails and texts from retailers (and family members) about package deliveries.

Sharing of delivery notifications with friends and family (including those using the same Amazon Prime account) eliminates the need for phone calls, emails and texts to others about the status of a package (and real-time notifications shared with people at the delivery location helps combat Porch Pirates).

Ship.com also makes shipping packages to family and friends simple and fun with a mobile app that is easy to use and has the addresses you need with ShipTags (like sending money with Venmo). Users manage their own addresses so @joe can send to @kyle. Ship.com allows users to print shipping labels, compares prices, and arranges pickup at home or office at cheaper rates. No more standing in line at the post office, UPS or FedEx store to ship packages.

Ship.com stayed under the radar for a year while building its platform, before launching on Product Hunt on November 26th. Product Hunt, the online community for people who want to discover and discuss the latest mobile apps, web platforms, and tech products, is the perfect place for Ship.com to reach new users. Ship.com also incubated as part of the Fuel Accelerator for growth stage startups.

“Ship.com will provide one click return services to small ecommerce retailers like sellers from Etsy, Ebay, Shopify and others,” said DiSorbo. “Through a recent acquisition we will also provide software services that will allow small online retailers shipping less than 500 orders a month to manage their order fulfillment and the post sale customer experience all the way through delivery.”

Ship.com is for people who want to simplify their lives and make the things they buy and ship easy, fun and social. It’s an innovative app that will be a product-focused social network where people can see what their contacts are actually buying, then comment, share, review and easily purchase these same products and/or easily send gifts based on users’ purchase history.

Availability

Ship.com is a free app immediately available for download on iOS, Android, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. Users wishing to send packages using USPS or UPS at a discounted rate simply create a profile that includes payment information to cover shipping costs.

About Ship.com

Ship.com is re-imagining the delivery process and building the platform to bring this to life so online shoppers can experience delivery magic. Ship.com takes away the annoying things online shoppers do to keep track of their orders and shipments, then adds in some new innovative features that make the way they send and receive packages fun, social, and valuable. Led by a team of executives with decades of experience in ecommerce software and services for online retailers, Ship.com is the one place that “auto-magically” connects everything consumers order and send, and then helps them manage and share all their incoming and outgoing shipments.

