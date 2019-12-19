Alabama’s Department of Conservation & Natural Resources’ Suite of Digital Services Wins State Government Experience Award

MONTGOMERY, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (DCNR) expansive suite of digital services was announced as a 2019 winner of the third annual Government Experience Awards, hosted by the Center for Digital Government. Services awarded include four websites and over 10 applications built and hosted by Alabama Interactive. The prestigious award competition recognizes the technological achievements of state governments to improve citizen services offered online.

All services were created to enhance a seamless user experience across all platforms. Design details, such as topography lines, footer and logo placement and color palates create a brand for the department that increases user familiarity. Visitors can start their hunting and fishing license purchase on OutdoorAlabama.com and continue their experience to the official mobile app, which was designed to offer DCNR services on the go.

Many innovative technologies were used when creating the digital solutions offered by DCNR. Predictive search bars, behavior studies, tailored event and calendar modules, and API integrations enhance the total user experience and improve the technology footprint of the department.

The official Department website, OutdoorAlabama.com, is the main platform in which all other services are branched from. With over 143,000 users per month, the website performance is critical. Alapark.com, AlabamaForeverWild.com and AlabamaCanoeTrails.com are other DCNR websites that embody the brand experience with a combined 171,000 visitors monthly.

Citizens can join the more than 84,000 people who have already downloaded the official mobile app by simply searching “Outdoor AL” in the Google Play or Apple Store, or by clicking on the download links below:

iOS Devices



https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/outdoor-al/id1381147009?mt=8 Android



https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.adcnr.outdooral

About the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. ADCNR is an executive and administrative department of the State of Alabama created by statute. To learn more about ADCNR, visit www.outdooralabama.com.

About Alabama Interactive

Alabama Interactive is the official digital government solutions provider for the state of Alabama. The company builds and manages interactive government services on behalf of the state and is a wholly owned subsidiary of firm NIC (NASDAQ: EGOV).

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) launched the digital government industry in 1992, and continues to lead it, providing a secure payment engine and thousands of digital government solutions across a network of more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. In addition, NIC is a leading provider of outdoor recreation solutions, with 1 out of 6 hunting and fishing licenses in the United States sold using an NIC service. The Company created the nation’s first personal assistant for government and comprehensive mobile platform, Gov2Go®, as well as the innovative, data-driven prescription drug monitoring platform, RxGov®. More information is available at www.egov.com.

