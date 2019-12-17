WBI Trend-Following SMAs Now Available at Envestnet and SMArtX

WBI’s Trend Switch 1000, Trend Switch 1000|Bond, and Trend Switch 2000|Bond strategies now available on asset management platforms

RED BANK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ActiveInvesting—WBI Investments, Inc., a leading provider of wealth-building strategies targeting an optimal blend of bear market protection and bull market return, today announced the addition of three trend-following strategies as FSP (Fund Strategist Portfolio) solutions on Envestnet. WBI Bull|Bear Trend Switch 1000, WBI Bull|Bear Trend Switch 1000|Bond, and WBI Bull|Bear Trend Switch 2000|Bond strategies join the Envestnet Platform two months after launching on the SMArtX Advisory Solutions Platform.

The WBI Trend Switch strategies utilize sophisticated trend models to optimize risk and return for domestic stock and fixed income exposures. These stock and bond models have been integrated into WBI’s management system to provide bull or bear trend indications that tighten or loosen the firm’s risk management system. “Over the past few years, the firm’s portfolio management team has worked to improve the veracity of each model’s signal in an effort to improve performance and allow us to offer industry leading trend following products,” said Don Schreiber, Jr., Founder and CEO of WBI. “WBI has used fundamental, macro-economic, and technical trend models to optimize risk and return for stocks and bond for more almost three decades.”

The addition of the Trend Switch strategies to these platforms augments WBI’s offerings on both SMArtX and Envestnet.

“The SMArtX and Envestnet platforms facilitate access to WBI’s actively managed strategies,” said Matt Schreiber, WBI President and Chief Investment Strategist. “For the first time ever, WBI will have FSP models to offer Envestnet clients. We’re extremely excited to bring more solutions to our current Broker-Dealer partners, and welcome new opportunities with more clients in the near future.”

About WBI

For over three decades, WBI’s goal has been to help investors stay comfortably invested by aiming to reduce risk to capital. Our value-driven investment process and risk-managed SMA and ETF strategies can help investors navigate both bull and bear markets.

For important disclosure information, please click here.

