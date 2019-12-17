OODA Health Expands Salt Lake City Presence With New Office

New Silicon Slopes facility provides additional space for leveraging talent and future expansion

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#healthcare—OODA Health, a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients, providers and payers with real-time healthcare interactions, today announced the opening of its new office at 310 South Main Street in downtown Salt Lake City. The new 10,000-square-foot office gives OODA Health additional space to accommodate its growing staff and future expansion. The company plans to hire 60 additional employees in Salt Lake City in 2020.

OODA Health is growing rapidly and hiring in Salt Lake City, following the recent launch of its OODAPay platform. The company, which last year raised $40.5 million in Series A funding, also recently announced an expansion of the leadership team with new executive hires. Additionally, last month, Diego Piacentini, a senior advisor for KKR and a veteran of Amazon and Apple, joined OODA’s Board of Directors.

“Our rapid growth has led us to add talented people in engineering, human resources and other areas, and we quickly outgrew our existing space,” said Sophie Pinkard, vice president of product, OODA Health. “The new downtown office provides a space designed specifically for our team, allowing them to develop professionally and creatively, with convenient access to public transportation. Salt Lake City is a strategic location for recruiting world-class technical talent, and we are committed to growing our presence here.”

The new office officially opened December 16 and the company’s 45 local employees have moved into the new facility. In addition to engineering, the new office will house personnel in customer service, data science, human resources, IT, product, and recruiting.

OODA Health is gaining traction with large insurance payers and providers to drive real improvements in lowering costs and improving patient experience. The first commercial product, OODAPay, reimagines the patient billing experience by shifting billing and collections from provider to payer, improving patient experience and increasing collections. A successful pilot program of OODAPay was recently completed with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and CommonSpirit Health and there is also a pilot underway with Blue Shield of California.

For more information on career opportunities at OODA Health, visit www.ooda-health.com/careers

About OODA Health

OODA Health’s mission is to transform healthcare administration by enabling real-time payments between patients, providers and payers. We’re focused on eliminating the friction and delays in current payment processes that will save $400B of wasted spend, improve the member experience and inspire greater collaboration between providers and payers. Leveraging an innovative technology platform, OODA Health partners with leading health plans and providers including Anthem, Dignity Health, a part of CommonSpirit Health, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Blue Shield of California, Hill Physicians Medical Group and others. For more information about OODA Health, please visit www.ooda-health.com.

